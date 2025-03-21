AAI floats tender for Rs 30-crore airport boundary wall in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has floated a tender for the construction of a pre-cast boundary wall of 16.67 km for the newly acquired land at Coimbatore International Airport.

According to the master plan for the airport expansion along with the tender details floated on March 19, AAI has planned to complete the work in 15 months with an estimated sum of Rs 29.19 crore. As the existing boundary wall is 2,990 metres long and 45 metres wide, that will be increased to 3,810 metres long and 45 metres wide.

The existing land area of the airport is 420.33 acres and the state government handed over an additional 627.89 acres to AAI to expand the airport. The master plan mentioned that the approximate length of the operational boundary wall is 9,063 metres and non-operational boundary wall is 7,600 metres. The master also proposed a new integrated terminal building along with an expansion area for further development of the building.

In the expansion process, the airport has 10 flight parking slots in which a total of 20 flights can be parked with aerobridges.

J Sathish, Kongu global forum director, said, “It is the first step taken by AAI to build a boundary wall around the acquired airport land. We are hopeful that many such steps will be taken at the earliest by the government and they build the required facility for the development of Western Tamil Nadu region.”