Centre yet to release Rs 2.9K crore of pending MGNREGA wages: Electricity Minister

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, during Thursday’s Assembly session, said that the previous AIADMK regime did not provide 24x7 three-phase power supply to agriculture motors, but it released a GO in this regard just two days before the declaration of state elections in 2021

He informed that currently three-phase power is being supplied for 16 hours and infrastructure works are under way to make it 24x7.

He also added that through various measures, the present government has minimised the losses of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) and thus its debt load.

He said, “Tangedco has to pay interest of Rs 16,500 crore for the loans accumulated during the AIADMK regimes. The state government is aiding the firm with increased subsidies.”

While Senthilbalaji categorically denied that three-phase power supply for 24 hours was not implemented during the previous government, former minister and AIADMK member P Thangamani maintained that it had been.

When Thangamani raised the issue of MGNREGA workers not receiving their wages, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy said in response, “The union government has to release Rs 2,900 crore towards the wages. Once they release the fund, it will be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries.” Periyasamy also alleged that the centre has reduced the number of workdays under the scheme in the states, including TN.

Thangamani also countered Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s remark regarding the opening of Namakkal medical college. He said, “Namakkal medical college was opened by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami whereas the DMK government opened only the medical college hospital.”

Subramanian maintained that the medical college was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.