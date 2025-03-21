DMK ally TVK MLA Velmurugan clashes with Opposition, treasury benches

CHENNAI: In perhaps the first such instance of heated argument between the ruling DMK and one of its allies in the Assembly, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder and MLA T Velmurugan sparred with the Chair, the opposition and treasury benches. This led to Chief Minister M K Stalin urging the speaker to take action against him.
The issue was set off when Velmurugan, who had won from the Panruti constituency by contesting under DMK’s symbol, made allegations regarding the previous AIADMK government for failing to ensure reservation in government jobs for those who studied in Tamil medium.
Certain specific remarks made by him were strongly objected to by AIADMK MLAs, led by Deputy Opposition Leader R B Udhayakumar, following which Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi, who was in the Chair, expunged them.
Offended by this, Velmurugan entered the well of the House and argued with Pitchandi by pointing fingers at him after the latter refused his request to provide a chance to counter the objections raised by the AIADMK.
The situation escalated further when Minister P K Sekarbabu intervened and made a remark against Velmurugan. An infuriated Velmurugan walked close to the minister and entered into a heated confrontation. Minister Thangam Thennarasu and MLA Ezhilan Naganathan unsuccessfully tried to pacify him. By then, Speaker M Appavu had returned to the Chair.
As Velmurugan refused to calm down, CM Stalin intervened and said, “Velmurugan has every right to voice his concerns in this House, and I fully respect his right to speak from his seat. However, leaving his seat, entering the well of the House, shouting and disrupting proceedings is unacceptable.”
Appavu condemned Velmurugan’s conduct, and said, “Since the inception of this (16th) Assembly, we have not encountered such an incident. Let this be the final warning. If such actions are repeated, strict measures will be taken.”
Addressing the media later, Velmurugan accused Sekarbabu of reacting angrily when he was talking about an issue close to his heart. “I will appreciate any good initiative, but I will never bow down to anyone,” he added.