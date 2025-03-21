DMK ally TVK MLA Velmurugan clashes with Opposition, treasury benches

CHENNAI: In perhaps the first such instance of heated argument between the ruling DMK and one of its allies in the Assembly, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder and MLA T Velmurugan sparred with the Chair, the opposition and treasury benches. This led to Chief Minister M K Stalin urging the speaker to take action against him.

The issue was set off when Velmurugan, who had won from the Panruti constituency by contesting under DMK’s symbol, made allegations regarding the previous AIADMK government for failing to ensure reservation in government jobs for those who studied in Tamil medium.

Certain specific remarks made by him were strongly objected to by AIADMK MLAs, led by Deputy Opposition Leader R B Udhayakumar, following which Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi, who was in the Chair, expunged them.

Offended by this, Velmurugan entered the well of the House and argued with Pitchandi by pointing fingers at him after the latter refused his request to provide a chance to counter the objections raised by the AIADMK.