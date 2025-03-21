Do not release NIRF rank list: Madras HC to Education ministry

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, in an interim stay order, restrained the Union Education Ministry and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) from publishing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank list for 2025.

A bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by C Chellamuthu of Dindigul alleging malpractices and lack of transparency in calculation of scores for the rank list.

Chellamuthu, in his petition, said the NIRF ranking is arrived at merely based on the data provided by the institutions without any verification or auditing. He said many institutions submit false data to boost their ranking to lure students and MNCs.

He submitted comparative data of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC’s) AQAR (Annual Quality Assurance Report) reports and the NIRF reports, posted online by some institutions.

He claimed the figures corresponding to the number of PhD students, faculties, R&D funds, consultancy project funds received, etc., are higher in the NIRF reports than the AQAR reports.