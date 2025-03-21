‘Drop policy of increasing power tariff every year’: TN All Entrepreneurs Federation

COIMBATORE: Members of the TN All Entrepreneurs Federation (TAEF) have urged the state government to drop the policy of increasing electricity tariff annually and other allied prices that have been done from 2022.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, federation chairperson M P Muthu Rathinam and general secretary M Jayabal, urged the government to fulfil its 15 pending poll promises made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, and also fulfil long-pending demands of the MSME sector was announced during this budget without further delay.

M Jayabal said, “While the government has consented to allow the Industrial Electricity Consumers (who consume 12kW or less) who are in 3B Tariff to migrate to 3A Tariff, and even passed a Government Order, the same has not been implemented yet. The government should take steps to get this implemented.”

He added, “The industry EB users were paying Rs 35 as fixed power charges for 112 kW but it was revised to Rs 160 and due to this move, we pay Rs 17,000 or more as fixed charges every month. This should be withdrawn. We thank the state government for reducing rooftop solar network charges by 50% for MSMEs. However, we appeal to the government to cancel it fully.”

Rathinam said, “EB supply to welding sets is charged an additional 15%. This should be withdrawn. The tax for various licences required to run businesses was hiked; likewise, various taxes including property tax, stamp duty, and commercial tax which were hiked should be reduced".

"A welfare board for MSME Entrepreneurs should be formed. Efforts should be taken to set up a trade centre in every district. Considering workers’ health, the government should consider opening Tasmac shops in evenings.”