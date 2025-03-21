ED searches house of Coimbatore SDPI member, arrests him

COIMBATORE: At the end of day-long searches, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a functionary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and took him into custody for further investigation. However, officials did not reveal the charges against him.

According to sources, ED officials conducted searches at the residence of H Rajik Ahmed (35) located in Extension Street on Annaji Rao Road. Rajik is the general secretary of SDPI Coimbatore North district and runs an automobile spare parts business at Thippu Sultan market, sources said.

The search began at 9.30 am and lasted for about seven hours. A second team searched the residence of Rajik’s friend Wahid located in a neighbouring locality. He was arrested on Thursday night.

ED officials wanted to search the residence of one more functionary, but since he was admitted in hospital, they did not. Personnel from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and TN police were deployed during the searches.