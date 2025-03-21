Eviction notices to TNUHDB apartment, 444 asked to vacate to safer location

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of houses built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB) at Gomezpuram in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar demanded alternate housing after eviction notices were issued citing structural instability. An investigation has been demanded.

On behalf of the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana (RAY), TNUDB constructed 37 blocks consisting 444 houses each, measuring 350 square feet at Gomezpuram in Mapilaiyoorani panchayat. The construction began in 2016 and houses were allotted to homeless persons from 2017 to 2020. The residents, mostly from poor financial backgrounds, had paid Rs 41,085 to acquire a house.

"Over 67 families were allotted with the houses, the rest were rented out and a few allotted persons sold the house,” residents said.

As per the notices served on March 17, 2025, TNUDB administrative engineer had informed rental residents and encroachers to vacate the buildings or strict action would be taken.

In January, 2025, TNUDB officials pasted notices in each of the 37 blocks to vacate the houses stating that a stability check report by professors of the Tirunelveli Government Engineering College had found the building weak and unsafe for living. Hence, all residents including allotted persons, legal heirs, rentals and encroachers were advised to vacate and asked to cooperate with TNUDB, until the building was strengthened.