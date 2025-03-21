Eviction notices to TNUHDB apartment, 444 asked to vacate to safer location

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of houses built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB) at Gomezpuram in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar demanded alternate housing after eviction notices were issued citing structural instability. An investigation has been demanded.
On behalf of the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana (RAY), TNUDB constructed 37 blocks consisting 444 houses each, measuring 350 square feet at Gomezpuram in Mapilaiyoorani panchayat. The construction began in 2016 and houses were allotted to homeless persons from 2017 to 2020. The residents, mostly from poor financial backgrounds, had paid Rs 41,085 to acquire a house.
"Over 67 families were allotted with the houses, the rest were rented out and a few allotted persons sold the house,” residents said.
As per the notices served on March 17, 2025, TNUDB administrative engineer had informed rental residents and encroachers to vacate the buildings or strict action would be taken.
In January, 2025, TNUDB officials pasted notices in each of the 37 blocks to vacate the houses stating that a stability check report by professors of the Tirunelveli Government Engineering College had found the building weak and unsafe for living. Hence, all residents including allotted persons, legal heirs, rentals and encroachers were advised to vacate and asked to cooperate with TNUDB, until the building was strengthened.
"The buildings had begun to develop cracks within five years of construction. When the residents raised complaints with TNUDB authorities to repair the damages, a few houses were repaired but later they were asked to vacate as the building was deemed unstable. They purchased the houses by selling all their earnings with a dream to live in a permanent house, but all in vain,” said R Kolanji, president of the Rajiv Nagar Kudiyiroppor Nala Sangam Association.
"The walls and ceiling developed cracks. The cement plasters had started falling apart in 2022. Some parts of the concrete roof had crumbled,” said a resident, who came to the complex in 2020.
One Subbulakshmi said that her dream to live in her own house has been shattered. I have no property or money to purchase another house, she added.
Residents urged for a detailed investigation into the poor construction and take action against the builders as the building had worn out before it's estimated life span of 20 years. The allotted persons must be provided with alternate housing. Repeated efforts to reach higher officials of TNUHDB proved futile.