Headmasters not giving correct status of ICT labs: Teachers association

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu B.Ed Computer Science Unemployed Graduate Teacher Association has alleged that Samagra Shiksha has directed headmasters of Panchayat Union Middle Schools (PUMS) to state in the centralised portal that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs are functioning in their schools even when there are no labs. Sources added that the directions have been issued in the last one week as a central team is likely to hold inspection soon

Sources said in academic year 2021-22, the union government allocated funds to set up ICT labs and appoint computer instructors to teach children of classes VI to X. A sum of Rs 6.40 lakh is given to each school 10 buy computers, smart board, printer, etc. HMs are required to upload details of ICT labs in the UDISE+ portal managed by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the union government.

General secretary of the association V Kumareshan said “The state government did not use the funds and ICT lab was not set up in several schools and instructors were not recruited. Last year, scheme was extended to middle schools. The school education department is now forcing HMs in Cuddalore, Sivaganga, Salem, to upload false information in the UDISE+ portal that labs are functioning column in their schools.”