Kin of caste clash victims allege delay in compensation disbursal in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Kin of victims of caste atrocities petitioned the Dindigul collector on Thursday, stating that compensation given under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act, in the form of pension, patta land, etc., has been delayed by several months.

"I belong to the Hindu Paraiyar community. My husband, Balamurugan, was the sole breadwinner, and he was murdered in Body Naicken Patti by members of a dominant community. An FIR was registered at the Dindigul Taluk Police station under the SC/ST Act on December 9, 2024. However, we have not received any compensation in the form of pension or other benefits over the past three months," said B Saraswathi.

R Meenakshi, daughter of a victim, said, "My father, Raja, was an auto driver in Dindigul. He was hacked to death by members of the dominant community on January 17, 2024, over a financial dispute with friends. A case was registered under the SC/ST Act in Dindigul, and we received compensation. However, a pension was not provided as part of the Act's provisions. Despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken."