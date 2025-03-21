Kin of caste clash victims allege delay in compensation disbursal in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Kin of victims of caste atrocities petitioned the Dindigul collector on Thursday, stating that compensation given under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act, in the form of pension, patta land, etc., has been delayed by several months.
"I belong to the Hindu Paraiyar community. My husband, Balamurugan, was the sole breadwinner, and he was murdered in Body Naicken Patti by members of a dominant community. An FIR was registered at the Dindigul Taluk Police station under the SC/ST Act on December 9, 2024. However, we have not received any compensation in the form of pension or other benefits over the past three months," said B Saraswathi.
R Meenakshi, daughter of a victim, said, "My father, Raja, was an auto driver in Dindigul. He was hacked to death by members of the dominant community on January 17, 2024, over a financial dispute with friends. A case was registered under the SC/ST Act in Dindigul, and we received compensation. However, a pension was not provided as part of the Act's provisions. Despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken."
Dalit Liberation Movement (DLM) state secretary C Karuppiah said, "There are four victims of SC atrocities at Mangarai village, which occurred on February 2, 2025. However, no compensation has been declared yet. As we are aware, most victims and family members are from poor financial backgrounds. While some receive partial compensation, others receive no compensation at all.
The SC/ST Act states that 50% of the compensation should be declared after the FIR is registered, and the rest should be declared after the postmortem."Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said, "After the victim passes away, close blood relatives, including the mother, wife, and children, are considered beneficiaries. In most cases, children do not have bank accounts, which delays the disbursal of compensation. In other cases, the pension can be availed only by the wife or mother. If there is a dispute, they should declare among themselves who should receive the pension. We are checking the details of the Mangarai incident."