Over one lakh students enrol in Tamil Nadu government schools in March

CHENNAI: More than 1 lakh students have enrolled in government and government aided schools since the enrolment drive began on March 20. With improved digital infrastructure, smart classrooms in all elementary schools, the school education department aims to enrol over 4 lakh children in government schools this year. Officials from the elementary education department said more than 3.2 lakh children joined government schools last year.

As per the department’s data, 1,06,268 students have joined government schools, of them 95,250 students have enrolled in Class 1. A total of 75, 502 students have joined the Tamil medium in Class 1, while 19, 748 have joined the English medium.

Health department data indicates that over 8.5 lakh children aged five are eligible for school enrolment. Among the districts, Tiruchy saw the highest enrolment of 3,668 students, followed by Kallakurichi (3,090 students), Tenkasi (3,047) and Chengalpattu (2,816).

“We have instructed schools to ensure that all children, who have turned five and are receiving early childhood care and education at anganwadi centres, are enrolled in government schools,” said a senior department official. The department recently completed the installation of smart classrooms in all primary schools across the state.

Officials also stated that the construction of hi-tech labs in middle schools is on the verge of completion. “Our goal of expanding digital infrastructure is to bridge the digital divide and encourage parents to enrol their children in government schools rather than private schools. This initiative will ease the financial burden on parents, especially in rural areas,” an official said.