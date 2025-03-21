Puducherry CM announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh aid for road accident victims with severe injuries

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will provide an additional Rs 1.5 lakh in financial assistance for road accident victims suffering from head and spinal cord injuries, supplementing the Central government’s "Cashless Treatment" scheme. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, in a suo motu statement in the Assembly, said this support would benefit accident victims in the Union Territory.
Government to recruit 226 doctors, nurses and other medical staff
The government has also initiated the recruitment of 226 medical staff, including doctors and nurses, to address shortages in government hospitals. Responding to concerns raised by R. Senthil Kumar (DMK), the Chief Minister assured that vacancies are being filled, with further recruitment planned. Additionally, 305 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers will be appointed following approval from the Centre.
Addressing salary concerns, the Chief Minister said ASHA workers currently receive Rs 10,000 per month, with Rs 7,000 provided by the UT and Rs 3,000 by the Centre. “Besides this, some of them are also getting incentives based on their work,” he said. The government is considering increasing their salaries to Rs 18,000 per month as requested by legislators. Furthermore, five per cent of government funds will be allocated for compassionate appointments.
Over 300 TGT to posts to be filled up in schools by recruitment and promotion
To tackle the shortage of teachers in government schools, over 300 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) will be recruited. Home Minister A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly that 152 TGT posts will be filled through the promotion of Primary School Teachers (PST), while 205 posts will be filled through direct recruitment. Vacancies arising from these promotions will also be filled. Previously, the government had appointed 145 PST teachers to strengthen the education system.
In response to legislators’ requests, Chief Minister Rangasamy announced that Digital Life Certificates under the Jeevan Pramaan scheme can now be processed at post offices, facilitating ease of access for pensioners.