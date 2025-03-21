Rescuer bitten by cobra dies after three days in ICU in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 39-year-old snake rescuer who was bitten by a common spectacled cobra on Monday during a rescue operation in Vadavalli died at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)on Wednesday.

K Santosh Kumar of Maharani Nagar used to rescue snakes for the last 15 years. On Monday, he was bitten by a cobra and admitted in the CMCH. He did not recover despite being treated in the ICU for the last three days. He is survived by his wife Saranya, his elder daughter (11), who is a special child, and a seven-year-old daughter.

Environmentalist and Osai founder K Kalidass termed the death of the snake catcher as a great loss to Coimbatore. N Sadiq Ali Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said the state government should announce solatium to those who die due to snake bite.

He added, “The forest department should recruit snake catchers on temporary basis, provide them equipment and train them in effectively handling snakes.”

Sadiq has requested Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests to provide financial assistance to Santosh’s family.