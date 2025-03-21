Southern railway launches 'one minute video challenge' in Coimbatore to promote UTS app

COIMBATORE: The Salem division of Southern Railway has announced a ‘one-minute video challenge’ in Coimbatore to promote the UTS ticket booking app among train users.

A cash prize would be given to two people who make best videos. Certificates would be given to all participants. Videos have to be uploaded in the UTS app before April 30.

Addressing media, Sachin Kumar, Station Director of Coimbatore Junction, said, “The UTS app was launched on December 25, 2024 to book unreserved tickets. Till date, six crore people across the country and 6.5 per cent of the passengers in Coimbatore are using the app for booking platform tickets and season tickets.”

Sathish Sahadev, deputy station manager, Commercial said, “The motive of the app is to help passengers to book unreserved tickets without having to wait in a queue. We announced this competition to encourage more people to download the app. Passengers can show the tickets that were saved in booking history whenever ticket checker demands during travel. The tickets can also be booked offline.”

J Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum, a firm that is assisting the railways to promote the initiative said, “Booking tickets through app is comfortable when compared to waiting in queue. Everyone has

access to smart phone these days.”