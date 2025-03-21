Tamil Nadu recorded lowest number of murders in 12 years in 2024: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the state police are functioning independently, taking legal action against anti-social elements irrespective of their status or political affiliations. He pointed out that of the total number of murders in the past 12 years in the state, the lowest (1,540) were reported in 2024, while the highest were reported in 2012 at 1,943.
Replying to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami about multiple murders reported on Wednesday in various parts of the state, the CM said as part of the preventive steps to keep a check on crimes, additional police personnel have been deployed to places where festivals are taking place, mega entertainment spots and tourist places to ensure the safety of the people.
On the LoP making certain remarks about the law and order issue, the CM said he wished to explain it with statistics. “The police have been taking two complementary actions - expeditious action taken after a crime is committed and measures to prevent crimes. Particularly, the activities of criminals and gangsters who are involved in crimes repeatedly are being closely monitored and when necessary, arrests are being made under Goondas Act,” the CM pointed out.
“Besides, this government is paying attention to ensuring punishment to the criminals. While 181 history-sheeters were convicted in 2023 through courts, the number of such convictions in 2024 was 242. Diligent concern shown by the police in conducting the court cases is the reason for the conviction of the criminals. In 2024, a total of 150 history-sheeters were awarded life sentence or imprisonment for more than 10 years,” the CM added.
Stating that the number of murders in 2012 (during the AIADMK regime) stood at 1,943, Stalin said, “This was the highest number of murders that took place in the state in the past 12 years. In 2013 the number of murders stood at 1,927, while during the lockdown period it was 1,661. When compared to the past, the least murders were witnessed in 2024 at 1,540.”
The CM also said the police department, under his leadership, has been functioning efficiently in establishing peace by preventing crimes. “Those who are trying to gain political mileage by referring to stray incidents should ponder over the state of law and order during the AIADMK regime which was at the lowest ebb based on the statistics,” he added.
He also elaborated on the incident that took place on Wednesday. On the LoP saying there were four murders reported on Wednesday, the CM said preliminary investigation of the incident in Coimbatore indicated it to be a case of suicide. He said a probe is under way in the case of a charred body of a constable found in Madurai. The murder that took place in Sivaganga district was due to a family feud, he added.
On the brutal daylight murder of a history-sheeter named John, alias Chanakyan in Erode, the CM said the incident took place after he was returning from a police station, where he had to report as part of his bail condition. Highlighting that the police have arrested the key accused, Stalin said preliminary investigation indicated that John was murdered to avenge the death of another history-sheeter named Chelladurai in Salem in 2020.