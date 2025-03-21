Tamil Nadu recorded lowest number of murders in 12 years in 2024: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the state police are functioning independently, taking legal action against anti-social elements irrespective of their status or political affiliations. He pointed out that of the total number of murders in the past 12 years in the state, the lowest (1,540) were reported in 2024, while the highest were reported in 2012 at 1,943.

Replying to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami about multiple murders reported on Wednesday in various parts of the state, the CM said as part of the preventive steps to keep a check on crimes, additional police personnel have been deployed to places where festivals are taking place, mega entertainment spots and tourist places to ensure the safety of the people.

On the LoP making certain remarks about the law and order issue, the CM said he wished to explain it with statistics. “The police have been taking two complementary actions - expeditious action taken after a crime is committed and measures to prevent crimes. Particularly, the activities of criminals and gangsters who are involved in crimes repeatedly are being closely monitored and when necessary, arrests are being made under Goondas Act,” the CM pointed out.

“Besides, this government is paying attention to ensuring punishment to the criminals. While 181 history-sheeters were convicted in 2023 through courts, the number of such convictions in 2024 was 242. Diligent concern shown by the police in conducting the court cases is the reason for the conviction of the criminals. In 2024, a total of 150 history-sheeters were awarded life sentence or imprisonment for more than 10 years,” the CM added.