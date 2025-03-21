TN's Thiruvalluvar University's 80:20 PhD admission policy sparks protests from part-time candidates

VELLORE: Thiruvalluvar University's 80:20 admission policy for PhD programmes has sparked widespread discontent among part-time candidates, particularly assistant professors, who view it as a significant barrier to their career progression. Under the policy, 80% of PhD seats are reserved for full-time scholars, leaving only 20% for part-time applicants.

Many assistant professors, especially those from self-financing colleges where a PhD is essential for qualification, have criticised the policy as unfair and restrictive. The rule also adversely affects faculty in government-aided and government colleges, where a PhD is mandatory to secure an Associate Professorship under the Career Advancement Scheme.

Despite clearing the Common Entrance Test (CET) multiple times including in January and July 2023 and 2024 numerous part-time candidates claim they have been consistently denied admission.

“I’ve attempted the CET five times and cleared it four times. Despite fulfilling all eligibility criteria for a part-time PhD, my name never appears on the selection list,” an assistant professor, who requested anonymity, told TNIE. “When I inquired, university officials repeatedly cited the 80:20 policy as the reason. This is an unjust rule that either needs to be scrapped or adjusted to a more balanced 60:40 ratio,” the source added.

Another assistant professor, who also wished to remain anonymous, shared their plight: “I come from a financially weak background, and completing a PhD is mandatory for my career. Despite clearing the CET, not being able to secure a part-time PhD seat is deeply disheartening. Other universities follow a 60:40 ratio. Thiruvalluvar University should consider scrapping their 80:20 policy.”