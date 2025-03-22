Aavin milk agents in Madurai urged to halt collection of money online

MADURAI: Members of Madurai District Aavin Milk Agents & Retail Agents Welfare Association met Aavin's general manager, requesting her to give up the online process of collecting money.

The association president KR Samy petitioned Aavin General Manager Sivagami on Friday, demanding the latter to give up the online process of money collection as many agents are senior citizens and they might face challenges in remitting the amount on time.

Samy urged her to continue the existing method of money collection from Aavin agents. Speaking to TNIE, association secretary AS Prabhakar said they found out about Aavin’s plan to convert the online process of money collection from agents.

“Currently, there are five zonal offices in Arappalayam, Bibikulam, Palanganatham, Southveli street and Anna Nagar. Agents belonging to the concerned zones would remit the amount to the zone office the previous day according to the demand. if Aavin makes the process online, the agent will face difficulties. He further stated that considering the agents’ plight, Sivagami accepted their demand.