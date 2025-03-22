CM Stalin sides with PMK, gets Velu’s remarks expunged

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s swift endorsement of PMK floor leader GK Mani’s request to Speaker M Appavu to expunge certain critical remarks made by Minister EV Velu on the PMK’s protest against the proposed SIPCOT project in Tiruvannamalai district puzzled a section of AIADMK MLAs on Friday.

This comes a day after the chief minster expressed his disappointment over the conduct of his coalition ally and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan, who launched his own party after breaking away from the PMK. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss had sharply criticised Velu’s remarks in a statement issued on Friday morning.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, GK Mani said Velu’s comments had deeply hurt the sentiments of his party cadre and urged the speaker to expunge them. Even before the speaker could respond, Stalin stood up and requested Appavu to expunge the remarks made by the minister, also a senior leader of his party.

The chief minister’s remarks led to hushed discussions among AIADMK MLAs in the opposition bench since PMK and DMK have not been in an alliance for many years now. PMK has been harshly critical of the DMK on various issues.

GK Mani quickly intervened to break the silence by shifting focus on the recently concluded wedding in his family, which was attended by prominent leaders of all parties. He thanked Stalin, his cabinet ministers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and former chief minister O Panneerselvam, for attending the wedding.