FICCI-TNIE Budget Analysis 2025: Tamil Nadu business leaders laud state industry proposals

Business leaders and industry stakeholders who analysed the 2025-26 state budget, presented by the Tamil Nadu government on March 14, at a special conclave organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) in collaboration with The New Indian Express group, termed some of the state’s proposals as pathbreaking.

They emphasised that many of these recommendations align with the state’s long-term vision for industrial development, and noted that these measures would significantly contribute to achieving the state’s economic goals, particularly in creating a large employment pool.

Delivering the keynote address at the budget review session, eminent economist K Prabhakar said that the state budget has once again proved that Tamil Nadu is one of the most investor-friendly states in India.“Several new industries are now coming to Tamil Nadu and many of them are actually returning to the state.

This is a clear indication that it is an industry-friendly state by many parameters, and the proposals in 2025 budget has demonstrated its commitment to take it forward with a specific projects that will see the growth continued, especially employment creation and social welfare,” he said.

Setting the context for the budget review discussions, CA Amrith Lal, convenor of the FICCI Tamil Nadu Finance & Taxation Panel and senior Partner at KRT & Co, chartered accountants, highlighted that Tamil Nadu, being one of the top contributors to India’s GDP, has set a goal to become a $1 trillion economy.

The state budget for 2025-26, which outlines industrial growth with sector-wise allocations, is clearly aimed at achieving this target. The first session of the panel discussion, chaired by Amrith Lal, focused on industrial and infrastructure development as proposed in the budget.

Sivaramakrishnan, co-founder of Sincere Syndication, highlighted Tamil Nadu’s rich temple heritage and their untapped economic powerhouse. He said,“With thousands of ancient temples spread across villages, the state has the potential to become a global tourism hub.