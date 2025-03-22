History-sheeter ‘attacks’ cops, shot at and nabbed

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old history-sheeter, C Maharaja alias ‘High court’ Maharaja, was shot in the leg by the police near Guindy early on Friday morning when he allegedly attacked police.

According to sources, Maharaja, a native of Thoothukudi, was arrested in Tirunelveli based on information from three of his accomplices who were apprehended last week for allegedly plotting to kidnap and murder a jeweller in Adambakkam. He was taken to a location near Guindy Race Course to retrieve weapons he had hidden.

Police said Maharaja allegedly grabbed a pistol he had hidden at the spot and tried to fire at the personnel. However, the weapon was unloaded. When Maharaja allegedly started pelting police with stones, a sub inspector took out his gun and warned Maharaj to surrender. When the accused continued to attack the police, the SI shot Maharaja below the knee and nabbed him.