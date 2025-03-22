Instances of wild elephants straying into Coimbatore villages hit record-high

COIMBATORE: With elephants venturing out of forests (in Coimbatore division) and straying into human settlements in search of food and water a whopping 14,962 times since 2021, according to a study, it has set the alarm bells ringing among the forest officials to mitigate the potential human-wildlife conflict.

According to the study done by scientists of Asian Elephant Conservation Research and Conflict Management Centre, Coimbatore, the highest number of such intrusions into human habitats and farmlands in the last four years was 5,146 times in 2024.

The results of the study were disclosed to the media on Friday at an event organised to mark the International Forest Day 2025. The centre aims to protect the endangered Asian elephant population while mitigating the challenges faced by the local communities living in high-conflict areas.

According to the study, females along with calves and lone male elephants strayed out of forests more than male groups, female groups in 2024. “A total of 68 humans and 40 livestock were killed and 166 were injured due to wild elephant and leopard attacks between April 2021 and October 2024. The forest department sanctioned Rs 8.44 crore as compensation to the victims during the period. Out of the Rs 8.44 crore, Rs 4.69 crore was for 3,275 crop damage incidents and Rs 14L was for 177 property damage,” said M Naveen, a scientist.