Man regains eyesight after a decade through specialised glaucoma treatment in Tiruchy MGMGH

THIRUCHY: A 30-year-old man suffering from progressive vision loss for nearly a decade due to an eye injury recently regained his eyesight, thanks to specialised glaucoma treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).
Like him, over 160 others have successfully battled glaucoma, often called the "silent thief of sight", through free screening and treatment provided by the hospital’s ophthalmology department over the past four years.
Since 2021, the hospital has screened over 6,247 people for the eye disease, which damages the optic nerve. As part of its ongoing commitment, MGMGH organised a free screening for security personnel on Friday during Glaucoma Awareness Week.
Doctors emphasised the importance of regular check-ups, particularly for those in high-risk categories, including individuals over 40, those with a family history of glaucoma, and patients with diabetes, hypertension, or thyroid disorders.
“Glaucoma is often overlooked until significant vision loss occurs. With advanced diagnostics and prompt treatment, we can prevent blindness,” said Dr Parthiban Purushothaman, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at KAP Viswanatham Medical College - MGMGH.
"We follow global best practices in glaucoma management. Our hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, from tonometers to high-resolution imaging devices, ensuring accurate diagnosis and treatment," he added.
Dr S Kumaravel, dean of KAPV-MGMGH, highlighted that the hospital conducts glaucoma screening three times a week at its specialised ward.
Using diagnostic tools such as the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scanner and Humphrey Visual Field Analyser, Dr Purushothaman stated that “over 6,247 patients” have been screened for glaucoma since 2021, with 286 confirmed cases. Among them, more than 160 underwent treatments such as Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS) under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.
“Early detection is the key to preventing blindness. Regular check-ups, especially for high-risk individuals, can save vision,” Dr Purushothaman stressed.