Man regains eyesight after a decade through specialised glaucoma treatment in Tiruchy MGMGH

THIRUCHY: A 30-year-old man suffering from progressive vision loss for nearly a decade due to an eye injury recently regained his eyesight, thanks to specialised glaucoma treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Like him, over 160 others have successfully battled glaucoma, often called the "silent thief of sight", through free screening and treatment provided by the hospital’s ophthalmology department over the past four years.

Since 2021, the hospital has screened over 6,247 people for the eye disease, which damages the optic nerve. As part of its ongoing commitment, MGMGH organised a free screening for security personnel on Friday during Glaucoma Awareness Week.