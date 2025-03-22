Over 120 child marriages reported annually in Madurai district for past four years: RTI reply

MADURAI: An RTI reply from the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the District Social Welfare Office in Madurai stated that over 120 child marriages were reported every year for the past four years in the district. RTI Activist NG Mohan had sought information from the PIO regarding the number of child marriages reported and prevented, cases registered, and funds allocated for prevention from April 2020 to November 2024.



According to the reply, 79 child marriages were reported in 2020, with 60 prevented and 19 cases registered. Over 100 cases were reported annually from 2021 to November 2024. For the past four years, over 120 child marriages have been reported. From January to November, 2024, a record number of cases were reported, which totalled to 171. The RTI reply also revealed that no central or state government funds were allocated for preventing the marriages.



Speaking to TNIE, Mohan said, "Awareness campaigns describing the legal age, health complications, mental maturity, and need to mention the education status of the girl child are in place. However, stringent action is required to prevent child marriages."



"Hardly 2% of the marriages are reported and we continue to witness child marriages across rural areas. The department of School Education raised an awareness campaign through a mobile van with a counsellor. Films would also be screened on the consequences of child marriages but it has stopped now," said Health Activist Veronica Mary.