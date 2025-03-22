Pankaja Mills Road in Coimbatore caves in again, closed for repair

COIMBATORE: Yet again, a portion of Pankaja Mills Road caved and a damaged a UGD pipeline, forcing Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to block the road to carry out repair work. Vehicles have been diverted via Puliyakulam Road.

One of the important roads in city, the Pankaja Mill Road is under the control of the state highways Department. However, there are allegations that the department has not been maintaining it, forcing the CCMC to step in. A few weeks ago, a small portion of the road caved in due to broken UGD pipeline and CCMC fixed it.

However, due to the use of poor-quality materials and shoddy repair, the damaged portion, which was paved, caved in again. The UGD pipeline at that spot also got damaged. In view of this, CCMC began digging the road to carry out repairs. The stretch from the Puliyakulam Vinayagar Temple to GEM Hospital has been closed.

An official from CCMC engineering wing said, “Apart from the UGD pipelines, the UGD chamber on the Pankaja Mill Road has also been damaged. The damaged pipeline needs to be replaced for around 70 metres. Also, we shall be constructing a new chamber.

Due to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to Coimbatore, the police department has given us only two days’ permission to close the stretch and carry out the repair work. We will request additional time for the repair.”