Sri Lankan court imposes Rs 1.3 lakh fine on 14 Indian fishers for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan court imposed a fine of about Rs 1.3 lakh (4.5 lakh Sri Lankan Rupees) each on 14 Indian fishermen hailing from Pamban for the violation of the IMBL on Friday. The boat was confiscated by the SL navy and nationalised by Lankan court.



On March 7, the SL navy seized an Indian fishing boat and arrested 14 fishermen for fishing in Lankan waters south of the Mannar region. The boat and fishermen were taken to the Talpadu Pier in Mannar.



Fisheries department officials in Ramanathapuram said the boat was owned by V Arockiyam of Pamban and the fishermen belonged to Pamban and Rameswaram.



After two weeks of remand, the fishermen were produced before the court in Mannar on Friday. The court imposed a 4.5 lakh SLR fine on each of the 14 fishermen. Failing to pay the fine would lead to an imprisonment of one and half years. As the boat owner was among the 14 arrested fishermen, the court nationalised the boat, which was worth around Rs 80 lakh.



Sources said the fishermen were lodged in Vavuniya Prison on Friday, and are expected to be shifted to Velikadai prison on Saturday. Fishermen associations urged the union government to take immediate action to release the fishermen.