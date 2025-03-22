Tamil Nadu’s economic milestones & challenges: Analysing the 2025 Economic survey

For the first time ever, Tamil Nadu has released its Economic Survey, a commendable initiative by the finance minister and finance secretary. Though not mandatory, the government has taken this step to provide citizens with a clear understanding of the state’s economic strengths and challenges. This effort enhances transparency in public policy, allowing people to appreciate the progress made while acknowledging areas that need improvement.

Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

Tamil Nadu’s 2024-25 Economic Survey is more than just a financial report — it is a testament to the state’s resilience, progress, and vision for the future. In an era marked by global economic volatility, Tamil Nadu has defied odds, charting a path of inclusive growth while navigating complex external challenges. This analysis unpacks the key highlights, strengths, risks, and political narratives emerging from the report, offering a compelling insight into the state’s economic trajectory.

A State That Punches Above Its Weight

Tamil Nadu, with just 4% of India’s land area and 6% of its population, has outperformed expectations by contributing 9.21% to the national GDP in 2023-24. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices soared to Rs 27.22 lakh crore, achieving a real growth rate of 8.33%. This growth rate surpasses the national average, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s position as one of India’s most dynamic economies.

Economic resilience is a recurring theme in the survey, with the state maintaining a growth rate of over 8% since 2021-22. Tamil Nadu has successfully balanced industrial expansion, export-oriented growth, and a strong focus on social welfare — an economic model that many states aspire to replicate.

Strengths That Drive The Economy

Diverse Industrial and Export Base

Tamil Nadu is a manufacturing powerhouse, contributing 12.11% to India’s industrial GDP.

It leads in automobile production, textiles, and leather exports, ensuring a steady flow of foreign exchange.

High Per Capita Income

The per capita income reached Rs 2.78 lakh in 2022-23, 1.6 times the national average, ranking Tamil Nadu among India’s most prosperous states.

Balanced Urban-Rural Growth

Unlike states, where economic activity is concentrated in one metropolis (Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kolkata), Tamil Nadu’s development, is spread across Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem, reducing regional disparities.