To address crowd surge, Southern Railways adds more general-class coaches to three trains

CHENNAI: To meet the growing demand for unreserved travel, Southern Railways has announced that one general class coach will be added to both the Chennai-Madurai Vaigai Express and the Chennai-Karaikudi Pallavan Express, effective from May.

The updated coach configuration will apply to trains running in both directions. According to an official statement, the number of general class coaches, which accommodates unreserved passengers, will be increased from three to four.

Consequently, the number of second-sitting reserved coaches will be reduced from 13 to 12. This revised arrangement will be in effect in the train journeys commencing on May 11 at Chennai Egmore (Pallavan Express) and Madurai (Vaigai express).

Similarly, South Eastern Railway has announced that the Shalimar-Chennai Central SF Express will be augmented with two additional general second-class coaches.

These coaches will replace one AC two-tier and one AC three-tier coach. The revised rake configuration will be implemented for trains departing from Shalimar on April 15 and from Chennai Central from April 16, as per the official statement.