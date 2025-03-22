Trust vote held against panchayat chairperson in Erode

ERODE: A trust vote was held against the chairperson of Kodumudi town panchayat S Thilagavathy, who is from the DMK, on Friday. The result will be submitted to the court as per orders.

There are 15 wards in the panchayat. S Thilagavathy, Councillor of Ward 3, is the chairperson. Out of the 15 councillors, eight are from the DMK, three are from Congress, and one is from the AIADMK. There are three independents.

All councillors, except the independents, recently filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking a no-confidence motion against Thilagavathy. S Muniraj, councillor of Ward 13, said, “In July 2024, we approached the High Court seeking a trust vote against the chairperson because she took decisions without our consent. We approached the court as it was the only option we had.”

Based on the HC order, the trust vote was held on Friday in the presence of executive officer A Ramesh Kumar. “Seven DMK councillors, three Congress councillors, one AIADMK councillor and one independent voted. Two independents and chairperson Thilagavathy did not attend the meeting,” sources said.

Ramesh did not announce the result of even till Friday evening. Due to this, the councillors protested inside the office. Speaking to TNIE, Thilagavathy said, “I have been serving the people of Kodumudi Town Panchayat well. I don’t know why the councillors brought a trust vote against me. I don’t know the result.” Ramesh Kumar did not respond to multiple phone calls from The New Indian Express.