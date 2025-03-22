VinFast likely to start production in three months, Thoothukudi turns TN’s fourth big auto cluster

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi is rapidly emerging as a key player in India’s automotive sector, with works of Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast’s new plant nearing completion in the region.

According to sources in the Industries Department, 90% of the construction is complete, and production is expected to commence within the next two to three months.

“Thoothukudi is now emerging as the state’s fourth major auto cluster after Chennai, Krishnagiri, and Coimbatore, further strengthening our position in the sector,” said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

VinFast officials held discussions earlier this week regarding the import of crucial EV components. The talks also covered plans to establish shipping logistics and liner connectivity with Vietnam’s Port of Hai Phong. This will facilitate both the import of essential parts and the export of finished vehicles to markets across India and abroad.

Industry insiders revealed that VinFast plans to bring in 2,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of components to kick-start production, set for May, with an official plant inauguration expected in June. Initially, the company will focus on the domestic market before expanding its exports globally.

According to Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance, Thoothukudi is on track to become the state’s next major hub for EV manufacturing and battery production.