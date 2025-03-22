Week after fire at Thoothukudi thermal power plant, technical team commences inspection

THOOTHUKUDI: A technical committee comprising engineers from various thermal power plants, led by Chief Engineer Kani Kannan started an inspection of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) to estimate the damages after the recent fire.

A major blaze was reported in units 1, 2 and 3 of the TTPS last Sunday, affecting production of 630 MW, of the total production capacity of 1,050 MW from five units.

The fire gutted the cable gallery of units 1, 2 and 3, and firemen fought for 18 hours to douse the blaze. The committee, constituting engineers from North Chennai Thermal Power Station and Mettur Thermal Power Station, are likely to continue the inspection for 10 days. They checked the records related to operations and maintenance, and held inquiries with officers and staff.

Sources said the technical committee will inspect the damaged units to ascertain the cause of the fire, and provide an estimate of the damages and steps for restoration, sources said.

As of Friday, unit 4 and 5 of TTPS were operational at full capacity. TNIE’s repeated efforts to reach TTPS’ chief engineer turned futile.

