694-km fire line created in Erode to prevent forest fires: DFO KV Appala Naidu

ERODE: Fire lines have been created for a distance of 694 km this year in the district to prevent forest fires, including the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), said KV Appala Naidu, the district forest officer of Erode, on Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, Naidu said, “Forest fires are a devastating ecological concern. They usually occur during summer. Forest fires could be natural but most are caused by human activities. Forest and soil resources as well as habitats of wild animals are largely destroyed. Due to this, wild animals leave forests and enter human settlements in search of food and water, resulting in human-wildlife conflicts.”

“In Erode, the forest department is undertaking various initiatives to prevent forest fires. For example, in 2024 - 2025, fire-lines have been created including three forest divisions of Erode, Sathyamangalam and Hassanur at Rs 93.81 lakh,” the DFO added.

He further said, “The forest department is also raising awareness about preventing forest fires. We are also using newer technologies to detect forest fires. Fire watch-towers have also been set up at various locations and field workers are being given appropriate training.”

“A forest fire control room has been set up and is functioning to monitor and take action on forest fires in the district. It aims to take prompt action on complaints filed by the public regarding forest fires, forest crimes, crop damage, human-wildlife conflicts, wildlife deaths and rescues. As summer approaches, public can report information regarding forest fires by calling the toll-free number 1800-425-1107,” the DFO added.