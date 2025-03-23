CM Stalin’s efforts will protect TN, southern states: CPI state secretary Mutharasan

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin is not only focused on Tamil Nadu’s welfare, but is also making efforts to protect welfare of other states regarding parliamentary constituency delimitation issues, said CPI state secretary R Mutharasan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mutharasan said that BJP is trying to bring in delimitation based on population without discussing it at Parliament and added that there is no transparency.

“While Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh claim that not a single seat would reduce in the state, they also say that delimitation would be based on population. This would affect the many southern states,” he said. “To prevent this and protect the state’s welfare, Stalin conducted an all party meeting on March 5 where, with an exception of a few parties, all supported the resolutions made. “

He added that as part of the resolution, leaders from Kerala, Karnataka and other states took part in the meeting held at Chennai on Saturday and expressed their views. He recalled that when the same issue was raised during Indira Gandhi and Vajpayee regimes, they had postponed delimitation considering states’ welfare.

Regarding Annamalai, he said that if Annamalai is a true national patriot, he should show the black flag to the BJP which is functioning against state welfare.