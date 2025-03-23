Drumstick prices fall to Rs 7/kg as supply surges in parts of Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Retail drumstick prices dropped to Rs 7 per kg in Dindigul from last week’s price of Rs 50 per kg. Officials said the increased harvest has caused a surge in market supply.

Sources said drumsticks are harvested all over Dindigul, including Oddanchatram, Palani and other taluks, in an estimated area of over 2,000 hectares.

Speaking to TNIE, M Manikandan, a trader in Oddanchatram said, “Last week, drumstick prices were hovering around Rs 50-60 per kg. However, for the past three days, there has been arrival of 20 tonnes of drumsticks from local villages such as Kappalpatti, Idyankottai, Thoppampatti, Avarakurichi and other parts of Kallimandayam to the Oddanchatram market. Hence, the prices have dropped significantly.”

Another trader Mohammed Sadiq said, “There is less procurement from wholesalers and other traders for the past one week. Besides, procurement from Kerala has also dropped significantly. The price of drumstick was Rs 100 per kg last month, now it has dropped to Rs 60 per kg last week.”

Officials from the horticulture department said that good harvest is the main reason for the decline in prices. In Oddanchatram taluk, over 1,000 hectares of drumstick plantations contribute to the harvest and the output.

Elaborating on the issue, an official said, “There is good drumstick harvest this current year. Last year, flowering was affected due to heavy rains in many parts of Dindigul.

In the present condition, positive flowering along with adequate rains, has added to the good harvest. This has triggered good arrivals in all marketplaces across the district. High harvest in Oddanchatram, Palani, Vedasandur and Guzhiyamparai also caused a drop in prices. This fall will continue for the next few weeks.”