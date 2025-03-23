FSSAI raids shops in Dharmapuri, seizes 2,200 kg of watermelons with rat bites, fungi

DHARMAPURI: The district Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials seized around 2,200 kg of watermelon and fined four shops Rs 2,000 each.

Over the past few days, FSSAI staff led by district food safety officer Dr S Banu Sujatha have been conducting raids on various roadside shops, especially the ones selling watermelon on Saturday. Over 2,200 kg of watermelon found with fungus, rat bites, and rot were disposed of.

Food safety officer K Nandhagopal, said, “Based on orders from Collector R Sadheesh, Sujatha has been conducting detailed inspections in roadside shops across the district. In three roadside shops over 500 kg of watermelon each was seized and destroyed as it had fungus. Another wholesale shop also had 1,200 kgs of watermelon with rate bites and rot. All the four shops were fined Rs 2,000 each.”

Nandhagopal added, “During summer, we urge people to be cautious as watermelons could contain food colourings like Fast red and Erythrosine. These could cause allergic reactions like vomiting, and diarrhea, among others. Consumers must check the quality of watermelons before buying or consuming.”