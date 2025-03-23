Man held for smuggling 500 grams of gold to Coimbatore

ERODE: The district police on Saturday morning, arrested a 49-year-old man for smuggling gold from Hyderabad to Coimbatore in an omni bus without proper documents. Police seized 500g of gold, US dollar currency notes worth Rs 17 lakh, three mobile phones and a tablet from him.

The accused was identified as A Pughazhvasan of Singanallur in Coimbatore district. Police said, “District police received information that gold was being smuggled in an omni bus going from Hyderabad to Coimbatore. Subsequently, Chithode police was informed and they conducted a vehicle check in the Lakshmi Nagar area on Salem-Cochin National Highway.”

“Around 7.30 am, police searched an omni bus that was coming from Hyderabad. Their inspection revealed that Pughazhvasan had smuggled gold in the bus without proper documents. Police then checked his belongings and 500g of gold (five biscuits of 100 grams each) was seized, along with other valuables,” police added.

Police investigation confirmed that Pughazhvasan had cheated three people in Hyderabad and was smuggling the gold to Coimbatore.

Chithode Inspector P Ravi said, “We have arrested him for smuggling gold. Further investigation is on.”