Nilgiris union wants tourist e-pass system to go, plans black-flag stir

NILGIRIS: The District All Association Joint Committee of Nilgiris announced a black flag protest for three days from March 26 and a Bandh on April 2, seeking withdrawal of e-pass system in the district.

The members urged the district administration to take immediate steps to cancel the e-pass system during a meeting convened at the district head office of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu, on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, K Mohammed Farooq, District President of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangkalin Peramaippu claimed that, “The livelihood of people who are depending upon the tourism industry have been affected since the implementation of the e-pass system.”

“We have been pressing the authorities to cancel the e-pass since it was introduced as the number of tourists visiting the hill town has been reduced drastically. We are also not satisfied with the recent Madras High Court order to allow vehicles.

It has ordered only 6,000 vehicles to be allowed to Kodaikanal during the weekend. Since only one municipality is in Kodaikanal, the vehicle cap is accepted. At the same time, the court asked the district administration to allow only 8,000 vehicles during the weekend.

This is very low for the Nilgiris, that has three municipalities and six Taluks. The fixation cap on vehicle entry will definitely hit the business for the hotel industry and auto drivers’ regular wage. This will directly impact the economy of the district,” said Farooq.

“Members of the farmers association have also agreed to support our protests. On April 2, auto taxis will not be operated, and shops including hotels, will remain closed,” he said.