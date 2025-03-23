Tamil Nadu highways dept set to start phase-2 of Coimbatore western Ring Road project soon

COIMBATORE: The special projects wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore Division will start works for Phase 2 of the Western Ring Road Project in the city in the next few months. The state government had recently allocated a fund of `348 crore for the project during the state budget session and the amount is set to be released after Administrative Sanction.

The project is set to be carried out in three phases. The government had already sanctioned a fund of Rs 320 crore for land acquisition in all three phases. The length of the first phase is 11.8 km and passes through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti. Works for phase 1 of the project was inaugurated in August 2023.

Phase 1 works are in full swing and officials plan to complete work in August-September this year. The second phase is set to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 348 crore for a length of 12.8 km from Madampatti to Somayampalayam near Vadavalli at 12.10 km. It passes through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam. The highways department has completed over 93% of land acquisition for the second phase and is set to started land acquisition for the final phase.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Special Projects wing of the SH Department said, “We are awaiting Administrative Sanction and Technical Sanction from the government for the second phase. Once approvals are given and funds are released, we shall float a tender for the second phase. The work will likely begin when the first phase ends. Currently, we’ve started work to identify the main intersections for improvements in phase 2.”