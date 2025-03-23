Tiruchy city corporation drops plan for art street project

TIRUCHY: With artists showing no interest in taking part in the art street project, the city corporation has abandoned the plan. While the food street project envisages a dedicated street for various cuisines, the art street was about selecting a street for showcasing artworks, especially those by traditional artists.

The corporation considered both the projects in 2024. Recently, it broke its silence on the food street project and said it will be established in all zones. But it remained mum about the future of the art street project. As per the earlier plan, the 80 Feet Road was considered for the art street project.

A senior official said, "We consulted various artists about the setting up of stalls for displaying and promoting the artworks but they were not interested. As another option, we considered allocating a day in a week for them to display their works on a selected day like Sunday or Saturday. They didn't show any interest even in that suggestion. Thus, we decided to drop the plan."

Sathish Kumar, a painter, said online platforms offer a better space for them. "Only a few senior people showed some interest in the corporation's plan. But they were also not sure about the business they would get. Some youngsters like me said in the meeting that many online platforms offer us better rates.

The meeting ended without a positive response from artists. We cannot blame the corporation for dropping the project." Sources said that the One Station, one product (OSOP) project of the Union government in railway stations also took away the interest of artists in the corporation's plan.

"In the case of our project, there is a risk factor about getting customers. But stalls set in railway stations for promoting artworks and local products created a better space for them. Some artists pointed out the OSOP stalls as a better platform," a source said.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi M, a resident of Srirangam, said, "If the artists were not interested in the project, what can the corporation do? However, the civic body can consider conducting exhibitions for local products and artworks. It will be of great help for struggling artists and also for the promotion of local products."