110 old windmills in Tamil Nadu to be made into hybrid wind-solar plants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) is looking at converting 110 aged windmills, mainly in the western region of the state, into hybrid wind-solar plants. TNGECL was given the nod at a recent board of directors meeting held at the secretariat.

As part of the project, old windmills installed in these regions decades ago will be dismantled to make way for the new hybrid units, officials said. An announcement is expected during the ongoing Assembly session, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TNGECL official said, “Inspections have begun at five locations — Sulthanpet in Coimbatore, Kethanur in Tiruppur, Puliyankulam in Madurai, Muppanthal in Kanniyakumari and Mullakkadu in Thoothukudi. These places have windmills installed during the 1980s and 1990s that have a combined capacity of 47 MW. We are conducting inspections with the help of private consultants.”

Explaining the plan, another official said the new hybrid power plants will include windmills with a capacity of 22 MW and solar panels generating 18 MW. The project will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “In the first phase, we will focus on the western region. The board has already given its nod, and a detailed project report has been submitted to the state government for final approval,” the official said.

Once the bidding process is completed, TNGECL will lease land to the selected private developers.