Aavin milk procurement falls by four litres amid rise in heat, incentive release delay

CHENNAI: The peak of the summer season is yet to set in this year, but across the state, the daily milk procurement of Aavin has already witnessed a decline of 4 to 5 lakh litres.

Besides heat stress among cattle — typically reported during April and May — affecting milk yield, factors such as private firms raising milk procurement prices and an alleged delay in the full disbursement of incentives to Aavin milk suppliers have also resulted in the decline in procurement.

Though tight-lipped Aavin officials are yet to acknowledge the drop in procurement, the dairy cooperative on Thursday invited tenders to purchase 500 MT of butter at Rs 24 crore. Traditionally, Aavin purchases butter for reconstitution, along with milk powder, to boost milk production during shortages.

When contacted by TNIE, Aavin officials claimed the order was for the production of milk products and that there would not be any impact on milk supply to consumers.

Generally, Aavin procures 35.5 lakh litres of milk every day, including 3.5 lakh litres sold by local dairy farmers. Over the last two weeks, the dairy cooperative’s procurement has dropped to 29-30 lakh litres, bringing the total procurement along with the local supply to 31.5 lakh litres a day, according to multiple sources from district cooperative milk producers’ unions.