Abhishekam fee dispute in Dharmapuri temple sparks controversy

DHARMAPURI: After a video of a priest at Kalabhairavar temple in Adhiyamankottai collecting Rs 1,000 from a devotee allegedly to perform abhishekam went viral, the HR&CE department denied complaints of fleecing and advised devotees to approach its office to buy tickets and puja items.

On Saturday night, controversy broke out after a video in which a devotee said a priest took Rs 1,000 to perform abhishekam and gave a receipt for only Rs 250. Speaking to TNIE, S Raman, a resident of Adhiyamankottai, said, “As per rules, the charge for abhishekam is Rs 250. If devotees want to give money to the priest, it is fine as it is their choice. But charging Rs 1,000 is unacceptable.”

However officials said the priest took Rs 1,000 to purchase items needed for abhishekam. Executive officer of the temple Jeevanadham said, “The video has been misinterpreted, Rs 250 is indeed charged for an abhishekam for two people.

But materials must be provided by the devotee. In most cases, devotees do not know what is required, so priests buy the materials for them. So far, we have not received any complaints. After the video, we have instructed priests to stop the practice. The priests who collected Rs 1,000 gave the break up to the devotee.”