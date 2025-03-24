Anna University to host ‘Startup Cafe’ to boost entrepreneurship among students

CHENNAI: To encourage students and faculty members to take up entrepreneurship and strengthen innovation in the varsity, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), Anna University — in collaboration with StartupTN — will be hosting ‘Startup Cafe’, a platform to showcase startup ideas.

The varsity has called for startup idea applications on popular themes such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The last date to apply is March 31 and each selected idea will be given Rs 2 lakh for implementation.

According to varsity officials, the event aims to help participants transform their ideas into successful startups. “We invite students and faculty members of Anna University and other institutions in Tamil Nadu to explore their startup potential. The themes have been selected keeping in mind current day needs,” a faculty member said.

The event will provide a platform for students and early-stage startups to develop and showcase innovative ideas, encourage entrepreneurial activities in educational institutions and foster the creation of new startups. Besides, experts will provide support to the startups and assist in the legal and administrative processes of company registration and patent filing, according to varsity sources.