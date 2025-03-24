CM Stalin to inaugurate Government Medical College Hospital in Nilgiris on April 6

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the Government Medical College Hospital in Nilgiris and 17 PHCs/SHCs on April 6, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons after inspecting the hospital, Subramanian said this is the only hospital in the hilly region in India that has 700 beds and a 50-bed ward exclusively for tribal people.

“A long pending demand of Nilgiris residents for advanced medical infrastructure has been fulfilled. This is the only hilly-region hospital in India having 700 beds. Other facilities include ten operation theatres, MRI, CT scan centres, etc.”

Further, the minister said medical facilities have been improved at a cost of Rs 22 crore in the GHs at Emerald, Coonoor and Kotagiri . “Construction of six Ayush wellness clinics at six PHCs, four Sub-Health Centres, additional buildings to two PHCs at Theppakkadu and Ithalar and Urban Wellness Centre at RK Puram were done in this district. Face-lift works at Gudalur GH for Rs 31 crore is in progress.”

On recruitment of doctors, Subramanian said “In April 2024, over 70 doctors were appointed to Nilgiris. Recently, vacancies of 36 posts were filled and now there is no doctor’s vacancy in any GHs. Efforts are being taken to fill the post of specialists.”

Earlier in the day, the minister went on a surprise visit to a PHC at Pogalur near Annur in Coimbatore and sought feedback from patients regarding the quality of treatment.