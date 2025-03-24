Compulsorily retirement for five cops in Marakkanam hooch case

VILLUPURAM: Five police personnel who were linked to the Marakkanam hooch tragedy were given compulsory retirement on Saturday, nearly two years after the incident.

Villupuram Range DIG Disha Mittal has ordered the compulsory retirement of the five personnel who were earlier suspended. According to sources, the personnel include Velu, head constable at Roshanai police station; Senthilkumar, head constable at Arakandanallur police station; Muthukumar from Kanjanur police station; Gunasekaran from Vikravandi police station; and Prabhu from Sathyamangalam police station.

Police said the officers had resumed duty at various stations after their suspension was revoked, but a departmental inquiry continued. “They cannot continue in service, but they will receive all retirement benefits up to the date of their compulsory retirement,” a police official said.

The latest action has created a stir among police personnel in the Villupuram range. Notably, a few days ago, police personnel who were suspended in connection with last year’s Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rejoined duty at various stations in the range.

On May 13, 2023, more than 50 people consumed methanol-laced illicit liquor in Ekkiyarkuppam, a coastal fishing village in Villupuram district. Many developed vomiting, dizziness and eye irritation, and were admitted to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry and Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam, Villupuram.

Despite treatment, 14 people from villages near Marakkanam, including Ekkiyarkuppam, died. Additionally, eight persons from Chengalpattu district who had purchased hooch from Marakkanam also died.

Following the incident, the then Villupuram SP N Shreenatha, a DSP, two inspectors, three sub-inspectors, and two other police personnel were suspended for failing to prevent the sale of illicit liquor. Over 10 policemen were dismissed for their alleged links with illicit liquor traders arrested in connection with the case. The CB-CID police reclassified the case as a murder case, arrested 15 liquor sellers, and remanded them in custody.