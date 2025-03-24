Follow SOP, food safety dept warns water suppliers

COIMBATORE: The food safety department has advised people to be conscious about the quality of packaged drinking water they buy and warned manufactures to ensure packaging is properly sealed as per protocol issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The advisory has been issued amid the increase in sale and consumption of packaged water during summer.

According to the department, 69 bottled water manufacturing units are operating in Coimbatore. Of late, there have been complaints about water being sold in substandard cans. A senior officer from the department said FSSAI has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as a ‘high-risk food category’, and announced stricter regulations. Transporting drinking water in cans without proper measures in heat can lead to potential chemical leaching from containers, posing serious health risks, the officer said.

“We have started inspections in shops selling soft drinks and fruit juices. Water cans must have stickers with details like manufacturer’s name, water filling date, expiry date, and FSSAI registration number. The cans must be properly sealed and transported only in fully enclosed vehicles,” said K Tamilselvan, Designated Food Safety Officer of Coimbatore district.

People can lodge food-related complaints through the WhatsApp number 94440-42322.