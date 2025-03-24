Forest guard shot using country-made gun in Kallakurichi, one held

KALLAKURICHI: A 28-year-old forest guard was shot while attempting to stop poachers in the Pakampadi reserve forest near Keezhkuppam in Kallakurichi district. One suspect has been arrested. A search is on for the other.

According to forest officials, P Velmurugan, a forest guard from Krishnapuram range, was patrolling with his colleagues on Friday night when they spotted two persons carrying a country-made gun on a bike. When the officials attempted to apprehend them, one of the suspects fired at them, injuring Velmurugan in his right leg.

Subsequently, the forest officials managed to catch one of the suspects along with the bike, while the other fled after throwing away the gun. Velmurugan was taken to Kallakurichi Government Hospital.

Upon interrogation, the arrested suspect was identified as P Chellakannu (43) from Kural village near Chinnasalem, while the absconding one was identified as S Balakrishnan from Poondi village.

Upon the complaint of K Ravi, Ulundurpet forest range officer, Keezhkuppam police filed a case under five sections of BNS and the Arms Act.