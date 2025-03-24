Gang hacks history-sheeter to death in Madurai

MADURAI: A 38-year-old history-sheeter, who is also the nephew of former DMK functionary VK Gurusamy, was murdered by unidentified persons near his house at Thanakankulam in Madurai district in the wee night hours of Saturday. The deceased P Kaleshwaran is a native of TNHB Colony in Mela Anuppanadi, but resided in Thanakankulam. The police are yet to confirm the role of Gurusamy's rival gang in the murder case.



According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm when Kaleshwaran was outside the house. A gang of unidentified individuals intercepted and hacked him. Kaleshwaran, who sustained multiple cut injuries, died on the spot, said the police, adding that there are numerous cases pending against him.



Though Kaleshwaran is a close relative of VK Gurusamy, who has a long-standing rivalry with former AIADMK functionary Rajapandian, the police are yet to confirm the role of Rajapandian's close relative Vellaikali in the latest murder case. The two-decade-old gang rivalry between the functionaries had resulted in several murders and retaliatory murders on both sides over the years, claiming more than 20 lives. He could have been murdered for other reasons too, added the police.



Based on a complaint lodged by Kaleshwaran's wife Meenatchi, the Austinpatti police registered a case against the unidentified persons under section 103 of BNS. "So far, no one has been zeroed in. Measures are under way to examine CCTV footage and adopt other scientific methods to identify the suspects. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family, who took his body to Gurusamy's house in Kamarajapuram, ahead of cremating him in a crematorium," the police added. Further investigation is under way