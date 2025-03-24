Govt staff, teachers stage hunger strike demand reverting to old pension scheme

CHENNAI: The state government employees and teachers who are members of JACTTO-GEO staged a hunger strike at all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, pressing for their 10-point charter of demands, which included reverting to the old pension scheme (OPS) instead of the contributory pension scheme (CPS). In Chennai, government employees and teachers were on hunger strike in Ezhilagam.

Talking to reporters, office-bearers of the JACTTO-GEO (Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation) said that the state government should make announcements about fulfilling the demands of the government employees by April 30 when the ongoing session of the state Assembly comes to an end. “Otherwise, the government employees will decide their future course of action,” they said.

Asked whether the JACTTO-GEO office-bearers still have the confidence that the government would fulfil their demands as four years have passed since the present government assumed office, the office-bearers said, “In the past, 1.76 lakh government employees were dismissed in one go. But now the situation is not that worse. This government is saying that our demands will be considered. We still have hope. But we will not give up our protests until our demands are accepted.”