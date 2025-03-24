Group dumps sewage in YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s house

CHENNAI: A group of more than 20 people, alleged to be sanitary workers, barged into the residence of YouTuber Savukku Shankar at Kilpauk on Monday morning and allegedly assaulted his mother who was alone at the time and dumped sewage inside his house.

In her complaint, Shankar’s mother A Kamala (70) said the group verbally abused her before attacking her. She also said that they broke the backdoor of the house to gain entry and proceeded to ransack the house.

The incident may have followed a video in his YouTube channel where he exposed corruption in a government scheme that subsidises the procurement of sewage trucks, she said in the complaint.

In a series of posts on X, Shankar alleged that the group was acting on the orders of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun.

Videos as part of his posts showed CCTV footage of the group leaving a trail of sewage inside and outside of his house.

Speaking to TNIE, Shankar said that he could confirm at least one member of the group that vandalised his house belonged to the city corporation.