Illegal hoardings on the rise along Mettupalayam Road

COIMBATORE: New advertisement hoardings erected illegally along Mettupalayam Road (NH) have increased rapidly due to negligence and inaction of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials.

The Supreme Court and the Madras High Court in multiple cases have banned the installation of advertisement hoardings near busy roads which distract motorists. Despite the courts’ orders, no stringent action is being taken against illegal hoardings in the city by CCMC officials.

Social activists who have voiced out their concerns over the illegal hoardings, have demanded the CCMC and highways department to take stringent action. Kathirmathiyon, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary and Road Safety Committee member told TNIE, “The civic body needs to enforce the court orders properly.

After the power to approve and regulate advertisement hoardings in public places were transferred to local bodies from the district collector, the number of billboards increased. As officials are lethargic, we had to file contempt of court cases.”

“The civic body is focused only on revenue and not road safety, causing accidents due to hoardings that distract motorists. Officials must put a penalty and file criminal cases against this,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I shall inspect the hoardings on the said stretch this week. If the hoardings are installed illegally, we shall remove them immediately. I shall instruct officials to take necessary action.”