Mom has share in deceased son’s terminal benefits: Madras High Court

MADURAI: Observing that a mother, who offers affection to her son and enables him to secure a job, deserves a share from the deceased son’s terminal benefits, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered payment of financial assistance to a 60-year-old woman from Thoothukudi.

Justice Shamim Ahmed passed the order on a plea filed by P Tamilselvi, daughter-in-law of C Kalaiarasi, seeking a direction for the disbursal of pending terminal benefits of C Murugesan, her husband. Murugesan, a person with 50% disability, was an assistant in the Thoothukudi treasury. He died due to Covid-19 in 2022.

When the case was heard recently, the government counsel said a part of the pension benefits (Rs 17.5 lakh) was paid to Tamilselvi and the remaining Rs 15 lakh would be disbursed soon. At this juncture, Kalaiarasi’s counsel requested the court to grant her a share citing that her pension was not sufficient to bear her medical expenses and to care for her grandchildren.